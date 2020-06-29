Matthew Fitzpatrick: Striker leaves Coleraine by mutual consent

Fitzpatrick (right) made five appearances for Coleraine after joining the club in January on an 18-month deal

Striker Matthew Fitzpatrick has left Coleraine by mutual consent after making just five appearances for the club in all competitions.

Fitzpatrick joined the club in the January transfer window and made his debut against Crusaders.

He scored on his first start against Warrenpoint Town a week later.

The ex-Belfast Celtic man was introduced as a substitute in the League Cup final victory over Crusaders in February.

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney explained the reasons for Fitzpatrick's departure.

"When Matthew signed for the club he hit the ground running but then picked up an injury and found it hard to get back into the side," explained Coleraine manager Oran Kearney.

"I know how hard it is to travel when you're not playing and to his credit, he didn't want to simply take a wage until the season was completely over.

"Matthew is a good lad, easy to work with and was a popular member of the changing room. I wish him all the best for the future."

Fitzpatrick has played Gaelic football for Antrim and won a Sigerson Cup with St Mary's in 2017.