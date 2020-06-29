Robbie Fowler: Ex-Liverpool striker leaves Brisbane Roar

Robbie Fowler represented eight clubs between 1993 and 2012

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler will not be returning to his role as boss of Australian club Brisbane Roar because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fowler, who won 26 England caps, was appointed as head coach of the A-League side on a two-year deal in April 2019.

The 2019-20 season was suspended in March, with Brisbane Roar in fourth.

But Fowler confirmed he and assistant Tony Grant, a former Everton midfielder, will not be in charge when the league resumes on 16 July.

"On behalf of myself and Tony, I would like to thank the club for the opportunity, and the Brisbane Roar FC fans for the warm welcome and support for me and the team," said 45-year-old Fowler.

"We are very proud of what we achieved."

Brisbane deputy chairman Chris Fong added: "Robbie has not only provided stability but a refreshing injection of knowledge and insight into the Roar.

"We are disappointed that the global pandemic has impacted our plans together but completely understand that family comes first during these difficult times."