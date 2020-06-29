Scottish Gossip: Dundee Utd, Celtic, Forster, McClaren, Toney, Ntcham

Dundee United are set to hold talks with former England boss Steve McClaren over their vacant managerial role (Daily Record).

Celtic are looking at what it would take to make goalkeeper Fraser Forster's loan deal permanent (Scottish Sun).

Meanwhile, Celtic and Southampton could begin talks over a swap deal which would see Fraser Forster head to Scotland in exchange for Olivier Ntcham (Daily Star).

And Mohamed Elyounoussi cold also return to Celtic on loan from Southampton (Daily Mail).

Peterborough are hopeful a bidding war for Rangers, Celtic and West Brom target Ivan Toney can secure a fee worth up to £8million (Football Insider).

Malky Mackay has now interviewed for the Dundee United job, as have former United captain Jon Daly and ex-Hearts coach Austin MacPhee (Courier).

And the Tannadice club will have to pay a six-figure compensation fee to the Scottish FA if they want to appoint Mackay (The Times- subscription required).