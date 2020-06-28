Match ends, Espanyol 0, Real Madrid 1.
Espanyol 0-1 Real Madrid: Casemiro goal sends Real top of La Liga
Real Madrid are two points clear at the top of La Liga after grinding out a victory at bottom club Espanyol.
Casemiro scored the only goal as he latched onto Karim Benzema's brilliant no-look backheel through the legs of defender Bernardo Espinosa before firing home.
The Brazilian had earlier gone close to the opener when his shot from his own half was saved by Diego Lopez.
Espanyol had several chances with Thibaut Courtois making five saves.
Sporting director Francisco Rufete took over as manager on Saturday after replacing Abelardo Fernandez - the third Espanyol boss to be sacked this season.
They put up a good fight, with Wu Lei among the players to go close, but fell just short.
Real Madrid are now only six wins - or five wins and a draw - from a second La Liga title since 2012.
City rivals Atletico can do them a favour when they visit Barca on Thursday.
Line-ups
Espanyol
- 13López
- 34Gómez
- 20Bernardo
- 18Cabrera
- 17ViláSubstituted forPedrosaat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 7WuSubstituted forMelendoat 57'minutes
- 15LópezSubstituted forLozanoat 84'minutes
- 21Roca
- 10DarderSubstituted forMelamedat 69'minutes
- 23EmbarbaSubstituted forCalleriat 69'minutes
- 11de Tomás
Substitutes
- 3Pedrosa
- 4Sánchez
- 5Gomes Pereira
- 12Calleri
- 14Melendo
- 16López Rodríguez
- 22Vargas
- 24Calero
- 25Olazábal
- 26Lozano
- 31Campuzano
- 33Melamed
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 22IscoSubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 63'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 3Militão
- 11Bale
- 16Rodríguez
- 20Asensio
- 21Díaz
- 24Mariano
- 25Vinícius Júnior
- 26Altube
- 27Rodrygo
- 39Hernández
- 47Gutiérrez
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away13
