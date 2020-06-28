Jonny Howson: Middlesbrough midfielder agrees one-year contract extension

Jonny Howson's new deal keeps the former Leeds and Norwich player at Middlesbrough until June 2021

Middlesbrough's Jonny Howson has agreed a one-year contract extension with the Championship club.

The versatile 32-year-old midfielder, who has also featured in defence this season, has played 133 times for the Teessiders since arriving from Norwich in July 2017.

He has so far made 37 appearances this term, with the club 19th in the table.

On Saturday he started in Neil Warnock's first game in charge of Boro - a 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Stoke.