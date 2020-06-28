Malky Mackay: Dundee United permitted to speak to SFA performance director

Mackay joined the SFA as performance director in 2016

Dundee United have been given permission to speak to Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay about becoming their new head coach.

United are looking to replace Robbie Neilson who left for Hearts last week.

Former Cardiff City manager Mackay joined the SFA in December 2016 and was tasked with implementing the governing body's 'Project Brave' player development strategy.

Dundee United are preparing for their return to the Scottish Premiership.

However, their promotion is subject to a legal challenge by Hearts and Partick Thistle.

Mackay, 48, began his managerial career at Watford in 2008 after which came spells with Cardiff, who he steered to a League Cup final and promotion to the Premier League, and Wigan Athletic.

He took caretaker charge of the Scotland senior side for a 1-0 friendly defeat by the Netherlands in October 2017 after Gordon Strachan's departure.