Scottish Gossip: Dundee Utd, Scottish FA, Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell, St Johnstone

Dundee United have made Malky Mackay their leading candidate to replace Robbie Neilson as manager and have asked the Scottish FA for permission to speak to the 48-year-old, who has been performance director at Hampden since December 2016. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers are set to join Celtic in an eight-team pre-season tournament in July, but the Old Firm rivals won't play each other. They will both face Lyon and Nice, with Celtic also taking on PSG. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he doesn't know whether he'll be able to keep star striker Alfredo Morelos, with Rennes the latest club linked with a move for the Colombian. (Daily Express, print edition)

Gerrard insists his side's trip to Dubai in the winter break last season had nothing to do their ensuing title collapse. (Sun)

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows says the club are "delighted and relieved" that Stephen Robinson remains their manager after talks with Northern Ireland, who have instead appointed Ian Baraclough as boss. (Sunday Mail)

New St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has backed recently-appointed first-team coach Steven MacLean to get striker Stevie May back to his best. (Scotland on Sunday)