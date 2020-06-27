Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lazio v Fiorentina
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 33Acerbi
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 16ParoloBooked at 7mins
- 29Lazzari
- 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 24mins
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 22Rodríguez Menéndez
- 20Caicedo
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 5J Lukaku
- 8Anderson
- 11Correa
- 13Armini
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 26Radu
- 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
- 49Soares Silva
- 52Falbo
- 77Marusic
- 93Vavro
Fiorentina
- 69Dragowski
- 17Ceccherini
- 4MilenkovicBooked at 32mins
- 20Pezzella
- 21Lirola
- 5Badelj
- 8Castrovilli
- 29Chagas EstevaoBooked at 5mins
- 18Ghezzal
- 7Ribéry
- 63Cutrone
Substitutes
- 1Terracciano
- 3dos Santos de Paulo
- 11Sottil
- 19Agudelo
- 23Venuti
- 24Benassi
- 27Medja Beloko
- 28Vlahovic
- 32Dalle Mura
- 78Pulgar
- 88Duncan
- 93Terzic
- Referee:
- Michael Fabbri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dalbert (Fiorentina).
Patric (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachid Ghezzal (Fiorentina).
Attempt saved. Marco Parolo (Lazio) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Dalbert.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 0, Fiorentina 1. Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dalbert with a headed pass.
Booking
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Rachid Ghezzal (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ciro Immobile (Lazio).
Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Lazio. Bastos tries a through ball, but Jony is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patric.
Attempt saved. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gaetano Castrovilli with a cross.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Attempt blocked. Dalbert (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Hand ball by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
Offside, Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Manuel Lazzari is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Rachid Ghezzal (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Marco Parolo (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Dalbert (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dalbert (Fiorentina).
Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.