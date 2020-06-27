German Bundesliga
Augsburg1RB Leipzig2

Timo Werner: Chelsea-bound striker becomes RB Leipzig record scorer in final game for club

Timo Werner celebrates after scoring
Werner, left, scored 95 goals for RB Leipzig in his four years at the club

Chelsea-bound striker Tim Werner scored with his final touch in a RB Leipzig shirt to ensure he leaves the German club as their all-time top scorer.

The 24-year-old, who will complete his £54 million move to the Blues next month, scored his 27th and 28th goals of the season in a 2-1 win at Augsburg.

That took his overall tally for the club to 95 goals in 159 games.

The win saw RB Leipzig finish third in the league, behind Borussia Dortmund and champions Bayern Munich.

Werner's 28 league goals meant he finished runner up to Robert Lewandowski in the top scorers list, with the Bayern Munich striker having scored 34 goals this season.

Seventeen of Werner's goals came away from home, equalling the all-time record for most away goals in a single campaign set by Borussia Monchengladbach's Jupp Heynckes in 1973-74.

Line-ups

Augsburg

  • 21Koubek
  • 18JedvajBooked at 67mins
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 19Uduokhai
  • 31MaxBooked at 68mins
  • 8KhediraSubstituted forSuchyat 75'minutes
  • 25GruezoBooked at 45mins
  • 28HahnBooked at 52minsSubstituted forOxfordat 64'minutes
  • 23RichterSubstituted forLöwenat 85'minutes
  • 16VargasSubstituted forSarenren Bazeeat 85'minutes
  • 27FinnbogasonSubstituted forCórdovaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lichtsteiner
  • 5Suchy
  • 9Córdova
  • 10Baier
  • 13Giefer
  • 15Stanic
  • 17Sarenren Bazee
  • 29Löwen
  • 36Oxford

RB Leipzig

  • 28Mvogo
  • 6Konaté
  • 5Upamecano
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 22MukieleBooked at 71mins
  • 14AdamsSubstituted forKraußat 87'minutes
  • 8HaidaraSubstituted forKamplat 82'minutes
  • 3Angelino
  • 25OlmoSubstituted forNkunkuat 74'minutes
  • 10Forsberg
  • 11WernerSubstituted forBorkowskiat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Orban
  • 16Klostermann
  • 17Lookman
  • 18Nkunku
  • 27Laimer
  • 33Tschauner
  • 41Borkowski
  • 44Kampl
  • 53Krauß
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamAugsburgAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home5
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, FC Augsburg 1, RB Leipzig 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 1, RB Leipzig 2.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Angeliño is caught offside.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee.

Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).

Eduard Löwen (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Tom Krauß replaces Tyler Adams.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Eduard Löwen replaces Marco Richter.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee replaces Ruben Vargas.

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg).

Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlos Gruezo (FC Augsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl replaces Amadou Haidara.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dennis Borkowski replaces Timo Werner.

VAR Decision: Goal FC Augsburg 1-2 RB Leipzig (Timo Werner).

Goal!

Goal! FC Augsburg 1, RB Leipzig 2. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angeliño.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).

Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Marek Suchy replaces Rani Khedira.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Christopher Nkunku replaces Dani Olmo.

Goal!

Goal! FC Augsburg 1, RB Leipzig 1. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).

Carlos Gruezo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.

Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Booking

Tin Jedvaj (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Angeliño (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tin Jedvaj (FC Augsburg).

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg).

Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Sergio Córdova replaces Alfred Finnbogason.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Reece Oxford replaces André Hahn.

Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Tin Jedvaj.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich342644100326882
2B Dortmund34216784414369
3RB Leipzig341812481374466
4B Mgladbach34205966402665
5B Leverkusen34196961441763
6Hoffenheim34157125353052
7Wolfsburg341310114846249
8Freiburg34139124847148
9Frankfurt34136155960-145
10Hertha Berlin34118154859-1141
11Union Berlin34125174158-1741
12Schalke34912133858-2039
13Mainz34114194465-2137
14Köln34106185169-1836
15Augsburg3499164563-1836
16Werder Bremen3487194269-2731
17Düsseldorf34612163667-3130
18Paderborn3448223774-3720
View full German Bundesliga table

