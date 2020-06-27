Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Bundesliga final day: Werder Bremen get lifeline, Bayern Munich score 100th goal
Werder Bremen salvaged a relegation lifeline, Borussia Monchengladbach secured the final Champions League spot and champions Bayern Munich scored their 100th league goal of the season on Bundesliga's final day.
Werder thrashed Cologne 6-1 to leapfrog Fortuna Dusseldorf into 16th and claim the relegation play-off position.
Monchengladbach beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 to take fourth place.
Bayern Munich rounded off their season in style by beating Wolfsburg 4-0.
Kingsley Coman and Mickael Cuisance scored in the first half for Bayern before Robert Lewandowski got his 34th Bundesliga goal of the season from the penalty spot.
Thomas Muller then made it 4-0 with a goal that brought Bayern's league total for the season to 100.
Meanwhile, former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric scored all four goals as Hoffenheim beat Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund 4-0.
Line-ups
Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 19Mbabu
- 22Pongracic
- 25BrooksSubstituted forKnocheat 74'minutes
- 15RoussillonSubstituted forHornat 85'minutes
- 8SteffenSubstituted forMarmoushat 61'minutes
- 23GuilavoguiBooked at 71mins
- 27Arnold
- 7BrekaloSubstituted forSantos Saat 61'minutes
- 33GinczekSubstituted forGerhardtat 74'minutes
- 9WeghorstBooked at 15mins
Substitutes
- 11Klaus
- 12Pervan
- 13Gerhardt
- 20Horn
- 26Llanez Jr
- 29Marmoush
- 31Knoche
- 40Santos Sa
- 43Justvan
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 2OdriozolaSubstituted forPavardat 62'minutes
- 17Boateng
- 27AlabaSubstituted forHernándezat 80'minutes
- 19Davies
- 11Cuisance
- 18GoretzkaSubstituted forKimmichat 80'minutes
- 22GnabrySubstituted forCoutinhoat 62'minutes
- 25Müller
- 29ComanSubstituted forPerisicat 62'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 5Pavard
- 10Coutinho
- 14Perisic
- 21Hernández
- 26Ulreich
- 28Singh
- 32Kimmich
- 34Batista Meier
- 35Zirkzee
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Luca Horn replaces Jérôme Roussillon.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robin Knoche.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg).
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández replaces David Alaba.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich replaces Leon Goretzka.
Goal!
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 0, FC Bayern München 4. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Yannick Gerhardt replaces Daniel Ginczek.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Robin Knoche replaces John Brooks.
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 0, FC Bayern München 3. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) for a bad foul.
Penalty FC Bayern München. Michaël Cuisance draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Joao Victor tries a through ball, but Jérôme Roussillon is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Philippe Coutinho replaces Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ivan Perisic replaces Kingsley Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard replaces Álvaro Odriozola.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Joao Victor replaces Josip Brekalo.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Omar Marmoush replaces Renato Steffen.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.
Attempt saved. Daniel Ginczek (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Koen Casteels.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.