Bundesliga final day: Werder Bremen get lifeline, Bayern Munich score 100th goal

Werder Bremen's win meant Fortuna Dusseldorf joined SC Paderborn in being relegated from the German top flight

Werder Bremen salvaged a relegation lifeline, Borussia Monchengladbach secured the final Champions League spot and champions Bayern Munich scored their 100th league goal of the season on Bundesliga's final day.

Werder thrashed Cologne 6-1 to leapfrog Fortuna Dusseldorf into 16th and claim the relegation play-off position.

Monchengladbach beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 to take fourth place.

Bayern Munich rounded off their season in style by beating Wolfsburg 4-0.

Kingsley Coman and Mickael Cuisance scored in the first half for Bayern before Robert Lewandowski got his 34th Bundesliga goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Thomas Muller then made it 4-0 with a goal that brought Bayern's league total for the season to 100.

Meanwhile, former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric scored all four goals as Hoffenheim beat Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund 4-0.