Andrej Kramaric: Former Leicester striker scores four against Borussia Dortmund

Andrej Kramaric joined Hoffenheim from Leicester in 2016

Former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric scored four goals as Hoffenheim beat Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the season.

The Croatia striker curled in the opener before slotting in from close range in the first half.

Kramaric completed his hat-trick three minutes into the second half before converting a penalty soon after.

The four goals took his total for the campaign to 13.

Kramaric scored just four goals in 20 appearances for Leicester after joining them in 2014.

The win for Hoffenheim meant they finished sixth in the Bundesliga.