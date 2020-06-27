Swansea City: Boss Cooper rounds on Swansea players after defeat

Steve Cooper became Swansea boss in June, 2019

Head coach Steve Cooper was withering in his criticism of Swansea City's "attitude" as he warned his side it could cost them a place in the Championship play-offs.

They lost 1-0 at home to relegation-threatened Luton Town on Saturday.

Cooper's side are now 10th in the table, four points adrift of the top six.

"We've only got ourselves to blame, that's for sure. Poor result, poor performance," he said.

"We didn't see that coming, not just last week but the build-up coming into the game.

"I didn't like our attitude."

Asked if that kind of performance could cost Swansea their chance of finishing inside the play-off places, Cooper said: "It will because points are so important at this stage of the season.

"We don't want to be relying on other teams - we want to be taking care of business ourselves.

"There was a real opportunity to win the game and kick on into what will be a hectic period. To not do that is really disappointing, but we've only got ourselves to blame."

Swansea's listless display at Liberty Stadium was a far cry from their first match back after the resumption of the Championship season, winning 3-0 at Middlesbrough last Saturday.

Luton had started this weekend bottom of the table and five points adrift of safety, but they were rarely troubled by a sluggish Swans side, who barely mustered an effort on goal.

"When you start like that, it's difficult sometimes to shake it off," Cooper added.

"At half-time we tried to liven it up and we were a bit better, but not to the level we expect. We were playing in their half and around their goal without getting too many chances.

"We've done it too many times this year when we've put ourselves in a good position and not capitalised on it. For me, it's a mentality thing."