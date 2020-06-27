David Healy: Linfield manager says his club are not responsible for Institute being relegated

Healy has led Linfield to three league titles in four seasons

Linfield manager David Healy has denied a suggestion that his club are responsible for Institute being relegated from the Irish Premiership.

Healy was responding to Glentoran boss Mick McDermott saying that the Blues being crowned champions meant a club had to drop out of the top flight.

The former Northern Ireland striker was speaking on this week's Irish League Behaviour podcast.

"Some of the things that have been suggested were wrong," Healy said.

"It was distasteful. It suggested that Linfield basically got Institute relegated, that it was us and Coleraine, and that the other 10 clubs didn't want relegation.

"Let me put this on record - Linfield did not want anybody relegated from the league. We wanted what was best for the football club and what we felt was right at the time."

McDermott made his initial remarks on BBC Sport NI's Irish League Lock-in programme on Friday night, on which a host of managers offered their opinions on how the 2019-20 season has been concluded.

That conclusion saw a mathematical formula crown Linfield, who were four points clear of Coleraine at the top, as champions with Institute, three points behind Warrenpoint Town at the bottom, relegated to the Championship.

"Linfield thought that Institute should not be relegated, but the point that made it probably necessary to relegate them is the fact that a title had to be awarded," McDermott said.

"The solution to that would have been for Linfield to be nominated in first place but not be given the title. That could have resulted in Institute staying up.

"The fact that Linfield wanted the title and that was voted by the NIFL board resulted in the only solution being for Institute to be relegated. There was a solution to save Institute and that would have been to not award a title."

Institute should look 'closer to home'

Sean Connor took over at Institute in September

As well as responding to McDermott's comments, Linfield boss Healy was also keen to address remarks made by Stute manager Sean Connor regarding the decision to relegate them.

Connor claimed that there were 10 clubs that did not want relegation and two that were "happy to go with the scenario".

"I know that their manager spoke on the basis of being hugely disappointed with the outcome. He speaks from the heart and I understand that," continued Healy, who has now won three titles as Blues boss.

"But, no disrespect to the people of Institute because it has always been a good club, but maybe if they look at it closer to home - they have three points from their last 39 points.

"I'm disappointed for Institute but we as a club, from the chairman, the board and everyone else down, will not take responsibility for Institute being relegated."

Boxing Day celebrations 'distasteful'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Boxing Day celebrations were distasteful' - Healy

Linfield's league title triumph, their third in four seasons, came after a season in which they spent a long time catching up with their rivals in terms of games played due to their extended run in the Europa League at the start of the campaign.

A week before a shock Irish Cup defeat by Queen's University, the Blues lost 3-0 away to rivals Glentoran on Boxing Day, after which footage emerged of McDermott celebrating the win in a Glentoran supporters' club.

"They were testing times and I'm always self-conscious of people on the outside looking in and wondering how I'm coping as manager of Linfield," Healy reflected.

"Going back to Boxing Day, when you lose 3-0 to your biggest rivals there will be a lot of questions asked. The over celebrating that happened on Boxing Day was distasteful but that happens.

"Linfield have always been humble in victory. People may suggest otherwise, but probably more importantly we have also always been graceful in defeat.

"Some of the other clubs may need to take a look at themselves when they do beat Linfield. Of course, it is an opportunity to celebrate, but don't try and rub salts into the wounds."