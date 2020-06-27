Scottish Premiership still on track for 1 August kick-off, says Professor Leitch

The Scottish government hopes to provide more information about attending live events on 9 July

The Scottish Premiership is still on course to begin on 1 August, but reports that fans might be allowed in stadia from 23 July are inaccurate, says Scotland's clinical director.

There were suggestions supporters could be back to watch the pre-season friendlies next month.

"I am still not certain, but I am more encouraged than I was last week," Professor Jason Leitch said of the 1 August return for the Premiership.

"We're heading in that direction."

Prof Leitch said the Scottish government met the rugby and football authorities in the past week about the next step for their clubs as they seek to resume normal training.

"We need to get contact training back," he said. "If we can get the next step, that allows small groups of contact training, not yet full games, and it needs that biological bubble [in addition, away from training]."

However, regarding fans attending games from 23 July, Prof Leitch said more information will be made available on 9 July.

He felt that some people had not read the details of the Scottish government's route map for phases two and three of the lockdown exit strategy.

"People have misinterpreted the route map," he said on BBC Radio Scotland's Off the Ball.

"What it actually says is 'not before 23 July'; it doesn't say anything about on 23 July. These dates are indicative. There is a reverse gear on all of these dates."

Prof Leitch felt there was "light at the end of the tunnel" and was pleased to see no new deaths recorded on Friday.

However, he warned that there are about 500 people in hospital with Covid-19 and there are still new infections.