Amiens and Toulouse relegation confirmed after clubs vote for 20-team Ligue 1

Toulouse were bottom and Amiens 19th when the season was halted

Toulouse and Amiens' relegation from Ligue 1 has been confirmed after a vote to keep the French top flight at 20 clubs next season was approved.

Both were relegated as the season ended prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a French court ordered the league to rethink its proposals.

Clubs have since voted for a 20-team division, a decision confirmed by the French football federation on Friday.

It also said the French Cup final we be played on 24 July.

Paris St Germain versus St Etienne will be the first official professional game in France since play was halted in March.

The League Cup final between PSG, who were crowned Ligue 1 champions after the season was officially ended on 30 April 30, and Lyon will take place a week later.