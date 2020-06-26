Italian Serie A
Juventus4Lecce0

Juventus 4-0 Lecce: Cristiano Ronaldo scores penalty as leaders beat Serie A strugglers

Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot
Cristiano Ronaldo finished the game with a goal and set up two others

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 23rd goal of the season as Juventus moved seven points clear at the top of Serie A with victory over 10-man Lecce.

The visitors had Fabio Lucioni sent off for a foul in the first half before Paulo Dybala struck from outside the box just after the break.

Ronaldo drove home a powerful penalty after being brought down before setting up substitute Gonzalo Higuain.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt then headed in a late third for the dominant hosts.

Ronaldo, who also scored a penalty in the 2-0 win at Bologna on Monday, has now scored 23 goals in 24 league appearances this season.

The win means Juventus extend their advantage over title rivals Lazio, who have a game in hand and could reduce the deficit back to four points if they beat Fiorentina on Saturday.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Bonucci
  • 14Matuidi
  • 30BentancurBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRamseyat 68'minutes
  • 5Pjanic
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 52'minutes
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forMuratoreat 77'minutes
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forHiguaínat 77'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 8Ramsey
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 21Higuaín
  • 24Rugani
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 35Olivieri
  • 38Muratore
  • 42de Oliveira Andrade
  • 77Buffon

Lecce

  • 21Vasconcellos Ferreira
  • 29Rispoli
  • 7Donati
  • 5LucioniBooked at 31mins
  • 6Paz
  • 3VeraSubstituted forCalderoniat 78'minutes
  • 77Tachtsidis
  • 4PetriccioneSubstituted forRossettiniat 45'minutes
  • 8MancosuSubstituted forBarakat 72'minutes
  • 11Shakhov
  • 10FalcoSubstituted forBabacarat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Radicchio
  • 13Rossettini
  • 15Monterisi
  • 16Meccariello
  • 18Saponara
  • 22Vigorito
  • 27Calderoni
  • 30Babacar
  • 31Colella
  • 34Maselli
  • 72Barak
  • 97Chironi
Referee:
Marco Piccinini

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamLecce
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home26
Away9
Shots on Target
Home12
Away3
Corners
Home12
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 4, Lecce 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 4, Lecce 0.

Attempt missed. Marco Calderoni (Lecce) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Panagiotis Tachtsidis.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.

Foul by Simone Muratore (Juventus).

Khouma Babacar (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gabriel.

Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 4, Lecce 0. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gabriel.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Lecce 0. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

Khouma Babacar (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, Lecce. Marco Calderoni replaces Brayan Vera.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Simone Muratore replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín replaces Paulo Dybala.

Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, Lecce. Antonin Barak replaces Marco Mancosu.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gabriel.

Attempt saved. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.

Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Brayan Vera (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gabriel.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey replaces Rodrigo Bentancur.

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Giulio Donati (Lecce).

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Khouma Babacar (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Khouma Babacar (Lecce) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brayan Vera.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Khouma Babacar (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lecce. Khouma Babacar replaces Filippo Falco.

Goal! Juventus 2, Lecce 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Penalty Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Luca Rossettini (Lecce) after a foul in the penalty area.

Friday 26th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus28223356243269
2Lazio27195362263662
3Inter Milan27177354282658
4Atalanta27166577374054
5Roma27146753361748
6Napoli2712694336742
7Parma27116103733439
8AC Milan27116103235-339
9Hellas Verona2710893129238
10Cagliari2798104342135
11Bologna2797113844-634
12Sassuolo2796124546-133
13Fiorentina27710103337-431
14Torino2794143046-1631
15Udinese2777132138-1728
16Sampdoria2775153048-1826
17Genoa2767143251-1925
18Lecce2867153564-2925
19SPAL2753192045-2518
20Brescia2745182350-2717
