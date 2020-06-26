Manchester United: Ella Toone signs new deal with Women's Super League club

Ella Toone helped Man Utd finish fourth in the WSL last season

Manchester United forward Ella Toone has signed a new two-year contract with the Women's Super League side running until 2022, with the option of a further year.

The 20-year-old has been with United since the summer of 2018.

England Under-21 international Toone has scored 22 times in 47 games in all competitions for the club.

“I think of the club as family and I’m so happy to be continuing my development here," Toone said.

Manager Casey Stoney added: “Ella is a fantastic character to have in our squad; she brings great enthusiasm and competitiveness to everything she does.

“She is an intelligent and skilful player who I’ve seen develop a lot over the last couple of years, so I’m really happy she has committed her future to the club."