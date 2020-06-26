League One & Two to vote on 27-game term starting in October

League One and Two teams would play nine fewer games than normal if the proposal passes

Scottish League One and Two clubs have been asked to approve a rule change to allow a 27-game season starting in October.

Championship clubs have voted to play 27 matches next term - nine fewer than usual - beginning on 17 October.

At divisional meetings on Monday, teams in the bottom two tiers agreed the same and have now been sent a formal resolution and voting slip by the SPFL.

Clubs have 28 days to respond, with 75% support needed to pass the ballot.

It remains unclear if that threshold has to be met in each division or in total across the two.

The teams in each league would meet home and away, with the SPFL using "reasonable endeavours" to ensure no more than five of any club's other nine fixtures are away.