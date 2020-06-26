Marvin Bartley: Livingston midfielder urges black coaches to get qualifications

Media playback is not supported on this device Black coaches must work hard as chances are limited - Dyer

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley says aspiring black managers like himself must "do our bit first" by attaining coaching qualifications.

The 33-year-old hopes to move into management once he finishes playing.

Former Celtic boss John Barnes said recently that black managers were given fewer opportunities, but Bartley says candidates could be better equipped.

"I was shocked with the lack of black and ethnic minorities that have their A licence," Bartley said.

"It began to make more sense why there isn't as many black managers in Scotland or England because not that many have the qualifications."

Bartley told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast he is studying for the A licence himself and hopes to emulate Kilmarnock's Alex Dyer, who is currently the only black manager in the Scottish top flight.

However, the Englishman does say that if black coaches with qualifications are being overlooked, that is "a different conversation".

"I've got to earn my stripes," Bartley said. "I've got to show a chairman I'm going in the right direction.

"Let's not feel sorry for ourselves. Let's do it. Don't say to me, 'it's really hard to get a job' but you don't have your badges.

"Let's do our bit first. Nobody goes from the bottom of the ladder to the top of the ladder without touching every step in between."