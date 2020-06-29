League Two play-off final: Try our quiz about previous fourth-tier finals
-
- From the section League Two
Exeter City will play Northampton Town on Monday in the League Two play-off final at Wembley, with the winners going up to League One next season.
Both sides were involved in a couple of barnstormers in their respective semi-finals - Northampton pulled off one of the great play-off comebacks as they overturned Cheltenham's two-goal advantage, while Exeter got their winner in extra time against Colchester.
The fourth-tier play-offs have been going for more than 30 years - go down memory lane looking at finals of yesteryear in our quiz. Good luck!