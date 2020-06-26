Danny Loader: Reading forward turns down new deal, as Charlie Adam agrees extension

Danny Loader has scored one Championship goal for Reading, in a 2-1 defeat by Middlesbrough last season

Forward Danny Loader will leave Reading in July after rejecting a deal to complete the season with the Royals.

The 19-year-old has reportedly been linked with a number of clubs, including Crystal Palace and Leeds.

Loader, who has made 12 of his 35 first-team appearance for the club this season, remains available to face Derby on Saturday and Brentford on Tuesday.

The England Under-20 international's imminent departure comes as six other Reading players have agreed to stay.

Charlie Adam, Tyler Blackett, Chris Gunter, Garath McCleary, Jordan Obita and Gabe Osho have signed deals to remain with the Berkshire side until the end of the rescheduled season, which was halted for more than three months by the coronavirus pandemic.