Scottish gossip: Forster, Celtic, Morelos, Hastie, Rangers, Dundee United

Former Southampton forward Matt Le Tissier believes Fraser Forster could become the Premier League club's first choice again, following his loan at Celtic last season. (Record)

Forster, 32, is unlikely to return to Celtic, with Southampton wanting a permanent deal rather than another loan. (Sun)

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes the Scottish Premiership champions should pursue a deal for Forster rather than attempt to sign free agent Joe Hart. (Record)

And former Celtic manager John Barnes has urged Forster to return to Scotland next term. (Herald - subscription required)

Rangers want more than £15m for striker Alfredo Morelos, who has rejected the opportunity to join Qatar side Al Duhail. (Mail)

Motherwell are in talks with Rangers to bring winger Jake Hastie back to Fir Park on loan but face competition from an English club. (Sun)

Graeme Murty, who had a spell as Rangers manager before returning to their youth set-up, is now the club's head of elite academy development. (Herald - subscription required)

And former Rangers forward Peter Lovenkrands is leaving Ibrox again, the Dane having coached the club's reserves over the past three years. (Sun)

Dundee United managerial candidate Austin MacPhee has agreed to join Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland backroom staff. (Scotsman - subscription required)

The Tangerines are prepared to wait to make the right appointment to replace Robbie Neilson as Dundee United head coach. (Courier - subscription required)

Former Hearts and Dundee United director David Southern has criticised SPFL clubs for their "crocodile tears" shed for Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer following their relegations and has warned the league not to underestimate Tynecastle chair Ann Budge and her Thistle counterpart Jacqui Low. (Record)