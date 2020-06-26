Dan Batty: Hull City midfielder signs extended contract with Championship club

  • From the section Hull
Dan Batty in action for Hull City
Dan Batty made his Hull debut in the 2017-18 season

Hull City midfielder Dan Batty has signed a one-year contract extension which will see him stay with the Championship club next season.

The 22-year-old academy graduate has made 26 appearances this term.

He has played a total of 59 games since making his debut in the EFL Cup in August 2017.

Batty told the club website: "I'm really glad to be staying. I feel as though I've progressed an awful lot since I first joined at the age of 16."

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you