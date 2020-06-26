Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says 'history not a burden any more' after title win

Klopp took over at Anfield in October 2015 following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says "history is no burden any more" after he led the club to their first league title in 30 years.

The Reds were crowned Premier League champions after Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea on Thursday.

"Without knowing it at the time, the most important thing I said to the players was that we have to create our own stories and own history," he said.

"The history is no burden any more. It is the basis for what we are doing."

He added: "When I came in, I had to tell them not to compare themselves with anyone anymore, some of the fantastic people who played for this club and won everything in the past.

"We needed to get the opportunity from our supporters to find our own way, and this is only possible because people never lost patience with us in any moment."

