Liverpool are champions - social media reaction

So Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title is finally over.
And it ended with some poetic drama - Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City sealed by goals from two former transfer targets and a slip at the back reminiscent of Steven Gerrard's against the Londoners in 2014.
The players loved it...
... and 'Boring James Milner' celebrated in typical style
Outside Anfield, the fans partied
Red sky at night, Kopites' delight
The famous anthem rang out around the city
Some might say fans were un-bear-able
Earlier there had been time to look back...
This fan went early
The Reds were helped out by two former transfer targets
And Fernandinho gave them a hand. Literally.
Others predicted people claiming credit
One man's investment paid off
Some onlookers couldn't bear to watch
But Manchester City showed grace in defeat
And, finally, Twitter (literal Twitter) gave its congratulations too