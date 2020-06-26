Pedro Pereira: Bristol City right-back out for four weeks with thigh injury

Pedro Pereira has made 19 league appearances for the Robins this term

Bristol City right-back Pedro Pereira could miss the rest of the Championship season after suffering a thigh injury.

The 22-year-old Portuguese, who is on loan from Benfica, tore a thigh muscle in Saturday's loss at Blackburn.

Following scan results, he is expected to be out for up to four weeks.

Bristol City's final league game of the regular season is scheduled for 22 July, in four weeks' time, but the 10th-placed Robins hope to reach the promotion play-offs.

Only three points separate Preston North End in sixth place from Derby County in 12th.