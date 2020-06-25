Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails 'incredible' Premier League title win
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called the club's first Premier League title win "absolutely incredible".
The Reds ended their 30 year-wait for a top-flight league title after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday.
That result means leaders Liverpool, 23 points clear of second-place City, can no longer be mathematically caught at the top.
"I have no words," Klopp told Sky Sports. "It's unbelievable. Much more than I ever thought would be possible."
The German added: "Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible.
"It is an incredible achievement from my players... and a pure joy for me to coach them."
