Charlton Athletic: Albie Morgan and Josh Davison sign new deals

Josh Davison made his debut for Charlton this season

Charlton Athletic midfielder Albie Morgan and striker Josh Davison have signed new contracts with the Championship club.

Morgan, 20, has agreed a three-year deal, which will keep him at The Valley until the summer of 2023.

The academy graduate has made a total of 31 appearances for the Addicks since making his debut in August 2018.

Davison, 19, has signed a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

He has scored one goal in eight outings for the south-east London club, having joined from Enfield Town earlier in the campaign.

"Signing these two players was made easy because they both want to be at the club," director of football Steve Gallen told the club website.

"Their signings show we are starting to make steps forward again.”