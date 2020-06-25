Oumar Niasse: Striker to leave Everton; Cuco Martina & Luke Garbutt released
Senegal forward Oumar Niasse will leave Everton when his contract expires at the end of the month.
The 30-year-old signed from Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow in a £13.5m deal in 2016 but only managed 12 goals in 65 league appearances for the Toffees.
Niasse had half a season on loan at Hull in 2017, scoring five goals, and another at Cardiff in 2019.
Curacao defender Cuco Martina, 30, and English left-back Luke Garbutt, 27, will also leave the club.
Meanwhile, defender Leighton Baines, 35, has agreed a short-term contract extension to the end of the season as he considers a one-year deal.
France international Djibril Sidibe has extended his loan from Monaco to cover the remainder of the campaign.