Thomas Meunier: Borussia Dortmund sign Belgium right-back on free transfer

Thomas Meunier (second right)
Thomas Meunier (second right) won the Belgian league championship and cup while at Club Brugge

Borussia Dortmund have signed Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier from Paris St-Germain on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old will join the club after his current deal with the French champions expires on 30 June.

"Borussia Dortmund plays exactly the football that I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural," Meunier told the Dortmund website.

Sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Meunier is a player who has proved his quality at the highest level."

Meunier, who will arrive on a free transfer, joined PSG from Club Bruges in 2016 and has won three Ligue 1 titles and two French cups.

He joins fellow Belgium internationals Thorgan Hazard and Axel Witsel at the club, who are second in the Bundesliga table.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you