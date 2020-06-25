Newcastle United: Andy Carroll and Javier Manquillo sign new contracts

Andy Carroll has failed to score in 16 appearances since rejoining Newcastle last summer

Striker Andy Carroll and defender Javier Manquillo have signed new contracts with Newcastle United.

Forward Carroll, 31, returned to his hometown club from West Ham last summer and has agreed a one-year extension.

Spaniard Manquillo, 26, joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid in 2017 and has signed a new four-year deal.

Midfielder Matty Longstaff has agreed a short-term extension until the end of the season, along with loan players Nabil Bentaleb and Danny Rose.

Longstaff, 20, has been offered a deal beyond this summer having been linked with Serie A side Udinese.

In addition, Valentino Lazaro and Inter Milan have agreed in principle to extend the Austrian midfielder's loan until the end of the current season.

Rob Elliot, Jack Colback and Jamie Sterry will all leave Newcastle when their contracts expire at the end of June.