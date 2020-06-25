Cymru Premier: TNS take FAW to High Court hearing over curtailed season

Connah's Quay Nomads beat last season's champions The New Saints 1-0 in February

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) faces a High Court hearing in July over its decision to curtail the Cymru Premier season.

The New Saints (TNS) are taking legal action after Connah's Quay Nomads were named champions in May.

The FAW confirmed the end of its domestic leagues because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Connah's Quay won the title for the first time under an unweighted points-per-game method.

TNS missed out on a ninth successive title, having finished four points adrift of the Nomads when the season ended.

But TNS owner Mike Harris is arguing the points-per-game format did not adhere to "sporting merit".

Harris had previously said he favoured League placing being decided on when the Premier division split earlier this season. On that basis TNS would have been champions.

BBC Wales Sport has learned the TNS legal action will move to an online High Court hearing set for 8 July.

The FAW says it will not comment until the case is concluded.