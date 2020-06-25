Wigan Athletic: Leon Balogun joins from Brighton, Joe Garner signs new deal

Leon Balogun (right) joined Brighton from Mainz in the summer of 2018

Wigan Athletic have handed striker Joe Garner a new one-year contract and signed Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun on a permanent deal.

Garner, 32, has scored 10 goals in 57 appearances for the Latics since arriving from Ipswich Town in 2018.

Nigeria international Balogun, 31, initially joined Wigan on loan in January, playing six times.

He will now complete the pandemic-interrupted campaign with the Latics on a short-term deal.

Meanwhile, Danny Fox, Anthony Pilkington, Lewis Macleod, Gary Roberts and Michael Jacobs, who were all soon to be out of contract, have agreed contract extensions to see out the season at the DW Stadium.

Likewise, loan deals with Everton's Kieran Dowell and Bournemouth's Alex Dobre have been extended until midnight on the day of Wigan's final match of the 2019-20 season. Chelsea's Dujon Sterling has, however, returned to his parent club.

Wigan also said they remain in talks with defender Chey Dunkley over a new deal, while they also continue to negotiate to keep Brighton's Jan Mlakar, who has yet to make an appearance for the Latics, on loan.