Hearts & Partick Thistle case against SPFL & clubs to be heard on Tuesday

Hearts and Partick Thistle are challenging their relegations in court

The court action taken against the SPFL and three clubs by Hearts and Partick Thistle will be heard at the Court of Session in Edinburgh next Tuesday.

The 30 June hearing will take place via video conference from 10:00 BST and is to determine where the case will go.

The SPFL - with Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers - had until Thursday to respond to the petition.

Hearts and Thistle are challenging their respective relegations from the Premiership and Championship.

United, Raith and Cove were declared winners of the Championship, League One and League Two and the petition asked for a judge to scrap promotion and relegation for the 2019-20 season.

The action came after SPFL clubs failed to support the league's proposal for reconstruction, which would have kept Hearts, Thistle and League One's bottom side Stranraer up.