Steve Clarke: Scotland boss says anti-racism action not working

Steve Clarke has been assisted with both Kilmarnock and Scotland by Alex Dyer

"Something has to change" if football's anti-racism protests are to succeed, says Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

Clarke, 56, moved from St Mirren to Chelsea in the late 1980s and said he "couldn't get his head around" the booing of black players by some fans.

However, he says that the approach of players displaying Show Racism the Red Card banners both then and now are not helping stamp out the issue.

"We were holding cards 20 years ago and still are," Clarke said.

"Obviously it's not having the desired effect so something has to change and the only way you are going to change is to educate people.

"Our generation, maybe we haven't mastered it, but the next generation, we have to give them the support to make sure that black people get the same opportunities."

'Squabbling difficult to watch'

Clarke has observed from a distance during months of acrimony around the SPFL's decision to end the season.

He admitted it had been "quite difficult to watch" but says he hopes the league's board are given greater power to make decisions considered to be for the greater good.

"It's a unique set of circumstances and it's very difficult for everyone to accept the way it was called, but there had to be a resolution somewhere," he said.

"It's a shame that Hearts and Partick have decided to go to court but I understand they're trying to act in the best interests of their clubs.

"There was some really good ideas about reconstruction and the colt teams but it just wasn't the time to make those kind of changes. You need to have a proper process, a long discussion, to change the fabric of the Scottish game."