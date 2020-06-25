Lyndon Dykes: Scotland boss Steve Clarke holds 'very positive' talks

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes was born in eastern Australia but can play for Scotland by dint of his Scots-born parents

National team manager Steve Clarke has held "very positive" talks with Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes about choosing Scotland over Australia.

Despite being born in the Gold Coast, Dykes is also eligible for Scotland through his parents.

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals in 33 matches for Livingston last term after arriving from Queen of the South.

"I'd be hopeful without being presumptuous that he could choose us, but you never know," said Clarke.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's Sportsound podcast, Clarke admitted the national team are "a bit short up front" and could use more options in attack.

However, he acknowledged the prospect of playing for his homeland would also be appealing to Dykes.

"You can try to sell your angle why it would be better to play for Scotland, but ultimately it will come down to Lyndon to make that choice," he added.

"The difficult part just now is that we haven't been very successful as a national team so people who have a choice tend to think maybe their other option is the better option."

Scotland have a busy schedule of matches in the autumn, with two Nations League matches in early September, at home to Israel then away to Czech Republic.

The Scots then play Israel once more on 8 October in the play-off semi-final for Euro 2020 before further home games against Slovakia and Czech Republic on 10 and 13 October respectively, both of those in the Nations League.