Femi Akinwande: Stevenage sign 24-year-old striker

Stevenage were relegated to the National League this season

Stevenage have signed 24-year-old non-league striker Femi Akinwande.

The forward scored 12 goals last season in spells with National League South sides Braintree and Billericay Town.

"He has showed this season what a talent he is scoring 12 goals and impressing with his pace, power and trickery," manager Alex Revell said.

"What really excites me is his burning desire to come in every day and work as hard as he can to improve and make the most of his opportunity."

Stevenage have not disclosed the length of Akinwande's deal at Broadhall Way.