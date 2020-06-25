Euro play-off approach central to Northern Ireland managerial appointment - Craigan

Tommy Wright and Stephen Robinson are among five contenders interviewed for the vacant NI manger's job

Stephen Craigan says the new Northern Ireland manager will be the one the Irish FA believes can give them "that little edge" in the Euro 2021 play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Stephen Robinson, Ian Baraclough, Tommy Wright, Jim Magilton and Kenny Shiels have been interviewed for the position.

NI will face the Bosnians in their play-off semi-final on 8 October.

"The panel will have been asking what might they do a little bit different in a short space of time," said Craigan.

"All the immediate focus has to be on that game with the Bosnians first and foremost and then potentially a final against either Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland at Windsor Park.

"There isn't a lot of time and not a lot of changes that can be or need to be made but they will want to bring that positive personality into the group who can get across their ideas effectively," added the 54-times capped NI defender.

'An attractive proposition'

Media playback is not supported on this device Stephen Craigan says the Irish FA will be looking for "a smooth transition"

Irish FA executives are set to meet on Thursday night to discuss the appointment of Michael O'Neill's successor, with the successful candidate possibly being revealed on Friday.

The new Northern Ireland boss will take charge of the squad for two Nations League fixtures in September before the crucial Euro play-off in Bosnia the following month.

"It's an attractive job, a really attractive proposition to take on a settled squad with players who know how to win games at international level.

"The new manager is two games away from going to a major championships and all five of those interviewed have their strengths. It's just a question of who the panel think can best take the team forward.

"They'll be looking at who can bring their personality across best and who can add to the good position the squad is already in - is it something tactical, is it their personality, just something to make the team better."

Ian Baraclough has made a positive impact as manager of NI Under-21s

Continuity key for IFA

The Irish FA has indicated they wish to maintain an element of continuity in making their appointment and four of the five candidates have worked as part of previous manager O'Neill's backroom staff.

Magilton is the IFA's Elite Performance Director, Motherwell manager Robinson was part of the NI coaching team at Euro 2016 and ex-St Johnstone boss Wright was goalkeeping coach during the early part of O'Neill's tenure.

Baraclough is the country's Under-21 manager and has worked closely with O'Neill, while the fifth candidate Sheils is the Northern Ireland women's manager.

"It'll be about who brought themselves across best in front of the panel on Wednesday. Did someone say something, do something differently, present themselves in a different way that the panel members didn't expect," argued Craigan.

"It's unusual to get a job when things are going well. Traditionally you would be going in there and maybe having to convince players to play for Northern Ireland but that hasn't been the case in the last few years."