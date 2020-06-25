Chris Stokes: Defender signs new deal at Forest Green Rovers

Chris Stokes has played more than 300 games in his career

Forest Green Rovers defender Chris Stokes has agreed a new contract until the end of next season.

The 29-year-old returned to the League Two club on a free transfer on in January having spent the first half of last season at Stevenage.

Stokes spent almost five years with Forest Green from 2010, playing over 130 games, before moving to Coventry City and then Bury.

He played five times for Rovers before the season ended due to coronavirus.