Cardiff City: Matt Connolly and Omar Bogle leave Championship side

Matthew Connolly was voted as Cardiff City's player of the season in 2015/16

Forward Omar Bogle and defender Matthew Connolly will leave Cardiff City when their contracts expire on 30 June.

The club have confirmed their departure along with that of Wales international Jazz Richards.

Striker Danny Ward will stay until the end of the coranvirus delayed season.

Ward has agreed a short term extension until the end of the 2019/20 campaign and the club say discussions are ongoing regarding his longer-term future.

Bogle, 26, joined the club from Wigan in 2017, but scored only four goals in three years and had been out on loan with Dutch club ADO Den Haag since January.

Connolly, 32, made 146 appearances during eight years at Cardiff City, after joining the Bluebirds from Queens Park Rangers in 2012.

He was part of the Cardiff squads which gained promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and 2018. He also helped Watford to promotion from the Championship while on loan in 2015.

The former Arsenal trainee made 137 League appearances for Cardiff scoring seven goals. But injury problems have restricted him to just one League Cup appearance since his last League outing in March 2018.

A statement on the club's website said: "Matt was voted as the club's player of the season in May 2016 for a stellar 2015/16 campaign.

"On behalf of all of us at Cardiff City Football Club we'd like to wish Matt the very best for the future and look forward to seeing him back as our guest in the not too distant future.

"We'd also like to thank a number of other departing players for their contributions to Cardiff City FC, notably Jazz Richards, who leaves us after three seasons of service, and Omar Bogle following his recent time on loan at Eredivisie club ADO Den Haag."