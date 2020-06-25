Scottish gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Rangers, Craig Gordon, Derek Adams
Should Rangers part with their star striker Alfredo Morelos over the summer, they might renew their interest in Kemar Roofe, the English striker who moved from Leeds United to Anderlecht a year ago for £7m. (Sun)
The first Old Firm match of the new season will be staged at Celtic Park before the end of October, with fixtures possibly announced next Friday. (Sun)
Celtic and Scottish Rugby have employed consultants to examine how fans might safely return to stadia, with the best-case scenario suggesting supporters could be in "bio secure" arenas within nine weeks. (Daily Mail)
Motherwell will offer Stephen Robinson a new contract to try to dissuade him from taking the Northern Ireland job. (Daily Record)
Derby will vie with Hearts for the services of Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who at 37 is keen to play first-team football. (Daily Record)
Gavin Strachan insists he will do things his way and not be influenced by his father, Gordon, as he takes up his role as Celtic first-team coach. (Courier)