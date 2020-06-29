Shane Ferguson: Northern Ireland international extends Millwall contract

Shane Ferguson has made 161 league appearances for Millwall since joining from Newcastle in August 2015

Millwall winger Shane Ferguson and forward Aiden O'Brien have extended their contracts with the club.

The Lions have not disclosed the length of deal that Northern Ireland international Ferguson, 27, has signed.

O'Brien, 26, came through the Lions' academy and has agreed to stay until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Loanees Mason Bennett, Jayson Molumby, Ryan Woods and Luke Steele will also remain with the club until the campaign is concluded.

Millwall are 11th in the Championship, five points off the play-off places.