Leeds United: Osama Bin Laden image removed from Elland Road seat

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side lost at Cardiff City in their first post-lockdown Championship game

Leeds United have said they "will ensure there are no more offensive images" after a photo of Osama Bin Laden was placed on a seat at their Elland Road ground.

Supporters are unable to attend the remaining games of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And several clubs invited fans to send in photos of themselves or loved ones to put on the empty seats.

The image of the al-Qaeda leader, who was killed in 2011, has been removed.

Earlier this month, Leeds said there will be 15,000 'Crowdies' in place for their remaining five home games, each one costing £25.

The team are second in the Championship and host third-placed Fulham on Saturday.