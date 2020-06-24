Swansea City's £5.2m agent fees second highest in Championship
Swansea City paid the second highest sum in the Championship in fees to football agents and intermediaries from 1 February 2019 to 21 January 2020.
Their £5,199,242 was only topped by Stoke City, who parted with £5,683,904 in the figures made publically available in accordance with Fifa and Football Association regulations.
Cardiff City paid out £3,462,349 in fees over the same period.
Luton Town's £298,140 was the lowest in the division.
The Championship's 24 clubs collectively paid £49.3m in transactions and fees to football agents and intermediaries, while Premier League clubs spent £263.4m in total.
League Two side Newport County paid £51,740.
The lowest fees total was £825, spent by both League Two club Macclesfield Town and National League side Dartford.