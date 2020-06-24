Match ends, Atalanta 3, Lazio 2.
Atalanta 3-2 Lazio: Juventus move closer to title after Atalanta win
Atalanta came from 2-0 down to beat Lazio and give Juventus a huge boost in the Serie A title race.
Juve are four points clear at the top after Lazio's club-record 21-game unbeaten league run came to an end.
Lazio looked in control after Marten de Roon's own goal and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's 20-yard shot after 11 minutes.
But Robin Gosens' header and Ruslan Malinovskyi's long-range effort got Atalanta level before Jose Luis Palomino's headed winner.
Simone Inzaghi's Lazio had not lost a league game since 25 September when they were beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan.
Champions League quarter-finalists Atalanta, who are fourth in the table, are the top scorers in Serie A with 77 goals.
Juventus will win a ninth title in a row if they win 10 of their final 11 games.
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 2ToloiBooked at 52mins
- 6Palomino
- 19Djimsiti
- 33Hateboer
- 15de RoonBooked at 56mins
- 10Gómez
- 8GosensSubstituted forCastagneat 70'minutes
- 18MalinovskiySubstituted forIlicicat 77'minutes
- 91ZapataSubstituted forMurielat 70'minutes
- 11Freuler
Substitutes
- 3Caldara
- 4Sutalo
- 5Tameze
- 7Czyborra
- 9Muriel
- 21Castagne
- 22Bellanova
- 31Rossi
- 57Sportiello
- 72Ilicic
- 90Colley
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón GilBooked at 85mins
- 33Acerbi
- 26RaduSubstituted forJacinto Quissangaat 77'minutes
- 32CataldiSubstituted forParoloat 60'minutes
- 29Lazzari
- 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 72mins
- 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forPomilio Lima da Silvaat 77'minutes
- 22Rodríguez MenéndezSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 76'minutes
- 17Immobile
- 11CorreaSubstituted forCaicedoat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 5J Lukaku
- 8Anderson
- 13Armini
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 16Parolo
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
- 49Soares Silva
- 52Falbo
- 93Vavro
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 3, Lazio 2.
Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Muriel.
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).
Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
André Anderson (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Muriel.
Attempt missed. Jordan Lukaku (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by André Anderson.
Attempt blocked. André Anderson (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Patric (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Patric (Lazio).
Luis Muriel (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 3, Lazio 2. José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Josip Ilicic replaces Ruslan Malinovskiy.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. André Anderson replaces Luis Alberto.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Bastos replaces Stefan Radu.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Jordan Lukaku replaces Jony.
Booking
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Luis Muriel replaces Duván Zapata.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Timothy Castagne replaces Robin Gosens.
Offside, Atalanta. Rafael Tolói tries a through ball, but Hans Hateboer is caught offside.
Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 2, Lazio 2. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marten de Roon following a corner.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez.
Attempt missed. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Marco Parolo replaces Danilo Cataldi because of an injury.
Booking
Marten de Roon (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
Jony (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo replaces Joaquín Correa.