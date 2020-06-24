Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid2Mallorca0

Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca: Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos score

Sergio Ramos scores for Real Madrid
Ramos scored his 10th goal of the season for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos both scored delightful goals as Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga by easing past Mallorca.

Zinedine Zidane's side are level on 68 points with Barcelona but lead by virtue of a better head-to-head record.

Brazilian Vinicius chipped in a first-half opener and Ramos curled home a brilliant free-kick in the second half.

Mallorca gave a second-half debut to 15-year-old Luka Romero, who became the league's youngest ever player.

Meanwhile, Wales forward Gareth Bale was given a first Real start since February but struggled to make any significant impact, firing a shot in the sixth minute which was kept out by goalkeeper Manolo Reina.

Vinicius' chip high into the net from Luka Modric's lay-off and Ramos' 10th goal of the season via a curling free-kick from the edge of the area gave Real the three points.

They could have had more but former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard curled wide from 25 yards out, and Karim Benzema drove a shot straight at Reina.

Real have seven games remaining and victory in all of them would guarantee their first title since 2017.

Mallorca's defeat keeps them in the relegation zone, three points adrift of safety.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4RamosBooked at 35mins
  • 23MendyBooked at 80mins
  • 15Valverde
  • 10ModricBooked at 46minsSubstituted forAsensioat 71'minutes
  • 11BaleSubstituted forIscoat 71'minutes
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forKroosat 62'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 25Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forDíazat 83'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 3Militão
  • 8Kroos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 16Rodríguez
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
  • 27Rodrygo
  • 39Hernández

Mallorca

  • 1Reina
  • 24ValjentSubstituted forGámezat 61'minutes
  • 21Raíllo
  • 20Sedlar
  • 7Pozo
  • 12BabaSubstituted forRomeroat 83'minutes
  • 23FebasSubstituted forSevillaat 61'minutes
  • 11LagoSubstituted forSaliburat 70'minutes
  • 14Rodríguez Vázquez
  • 26Kubo
  • 22BudimirBooked at 8minsSubstituted forHernándezat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sastre
  • 4Señé
  • 5Campos Coll
  • 8Sevilla
  • 9Prats
  • 15Gámez
  • 16Salibur
  • 17Trajkovski
  • 19Chavarria
  • 25Parera
  • 29Hernández
  • 41Romero
Referee:
Mario Melero López

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamMallorca
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Mallorca 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Mallorca 0.

Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aleksander Sedlar.

Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luka Romero (Mallorca).

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Manolo Reina.

Attempt saved. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).

Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).

Luka Romero (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Fran Gámez (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Salva Sevilla.

Booking

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz tries a through ball, but Toni Kroos is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Juan Hernández (Mallorca) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo.

Substitution

Substitution, Mallorca. Luka Romero replaces Iddrisu Baba.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Vinícius Júnior.

Attempt missed. Yannis Salibur (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Isco is caught offside.

Booking

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Fran Gámez (Mallorca).

Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Yannis Salibur (Mallorca) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Gareth Bale.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Luka Modric.

Substitution

Substitution, Mallorca. Yannis Salibur replaces Lago Junior.

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 24th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid31208359213868
2Barcelona31215570313968
3Atl Madrid311413439221755
4Sevilla311411644321253
5Getafe311310840291149
6Villarreal31146114940948
7Real Sociedad31145124739847
8Valencia30121084143-246
9Granada31127123736143
10Ath Bilbao31101293327642
11Osasuna31911113646-1038
12Levante31115153744-738
13Alavés3198143146-1535
14Real Betis30810124048-834
15Real Valladolid31713112636-1034
16Celta Vigo31712122935-633
17Eibar3078153147-1629
18Mallorca3175192952-2326
19Leganés31510162344-2125
20Espanyol3059162649-2324
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you