Premier League: Clubs pay £263m to agents in 2019-20
-
- From the section Football
Premier League clubs paid out more than £263m to football agents during 2019-20, an increase of almost £3m on the previous year.
League leaders Liverpool were the highest spending club in the top flight, paying £30.3m to agents between 1 February 2019 and 31 January 2020.
But that was a decrease of more than £13m from their 2018-19 sum.
Manchester City (£29m) and Manchester United (£27.6m) were the next biggest spenders, then Chelsea (£26.2m).
The lowest spenders were Burnley (£3.9m).
Championship clubs spent more than £49m on intermediary and agent fees, down from £50.5m. Stoke City (£5.7m) and Swansea (£5.2m) paid the most.
League One clubs spent a combined £3.9m, while those in League Two paid out almost £1.2m. The National League's total was £319,634.
|Premier League spending 2019-20
|Club
|Net total paid to agents/intermediaries
|Total
|£263,368,860
|Liverpool
|£30,308,791
|Manchester City
|£29,025,799
|Manchester United
|£27,560,409
|Chelsea
|£26,183,337
|Everton
|£16,942,997
|Leicester City
|£15,367,250
|Arsenal
|£13,556,101
|West Ham
|£13,167,647
|Tottenham Hotspur
|£12,499,074
|Watford
|£9,931,479
|Bournemouth
|£9,512,577
|Newcastle United
|£9,010,554
|Wolves
|£8,619,016
|Crystal Palace
|£8,154,437
|Southampton
|£6,900,365
|Brighton
|£6,851,867
|Aston Villa
|£6,692,576
|Norwich
|£4,908,930
|Sheffield United
|£4,256,434
|Burnley
|£3,919,220