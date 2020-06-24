Sheffield Wednesday: Steven Fletcher, Fernando Forestieri and Morgan Fox turn down contract offers

Steven Fletcher (right) has won 33 Scotland caps, scoring 10 goals

Sheffield Wednesday top scorer Steven Fletcher is one of three players to reject a contract extension.

The 33-year-old Scotland international has scored 13 goals in 30 appearances for far in the 2019-20 season.

Fellow striker Fernando Forrestieri, 30, and defender Morgan Fox, 26, will also leave when their current deals expire at the end of June.

Midfielders Paul Jones and Kieran Lee and striker Atdhe Nuhiu have signed deals to stay until the end of July.

But midfielder Sam Hutchinson and striker Sam Winnall have both been released.

The Owls say that "talks remain ongoing" about loan extensions for Alessio Da Cruz, Jacob Murphy, Connor Wickham and Josh Windass.

Wednesday drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest when the season resumed on Saturday and are 15th in the Championship table, eight points outside the play-offs with eight games remaining.