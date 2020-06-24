Conor Grant: Plymouth midfielder signs new deal ahead of return to League One

Conor Grant scored two goals for Plymouth this season, the most recent against Morecambe in December

Midfielder Conor Grant has agreed a undisclosed-length new contract with promoted Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old former Everton youngster moved to Home Park in the summer of 2018 and was out of contract.

Injury has limited Grant, who had loan spells with five clubs including Doncaster and Crewe loaner to just 36 appearances since his move to Devon.

"Conor has good technical ability, which we saw in spells last season," boss Ryan Lowe told the club website.

"He now has an opportunity to push on and bring up his level of consistency.

"He played his best football for Doncaster Rovers in League One, and I am hoping that he can fulfil his potential now we're back there."