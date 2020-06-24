Danny Simpson: Huddersfield Town full-back to leave at the end of month

Huddersfield Town full-back Danny Simpson is to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The 33-year-old, who won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016, joined Town on a short-term deal in September and has made 24 league appearances.

On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, 21, will also leave the Terriers on 30 June.

Twelve players have extended their deals with the Championship strugglers until the end of the season.

Elias Kachunga, Jon Gorenc Stanković, Collin Quaner, Joel Coleman, Demeaco Duhaney, Rekeil Pyke and Ryan Schofield will stay with the club until at least the end of July.

Loanees Jonas Lössl, Emile Smith Rowe, Chris Willock, Andy King and Trevoh Chalobah have also signed extensions to their initial agreements.